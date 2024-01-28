BJP accuses Kerala CM of insulting CRPF over protection given to Governor

The Centre then extended Z+ security cover to Khan, who criticised Vijayan for allegedly 'promoting lawlessness.' Khan, as the head of the state, asserted that he would not 'tolerate the lawlessness.'

During a press conference in the state capital on Saturday, Chief Minister Vijayan stated, "The CRPF is not new to Kerala. The only thing special about it is that he (Governor Khan) has been clubbed along with a select group of RSS workers in the state who enjoy the protection of the Centre."

He proceeded to list the names of RSS functionaries receiving the protection of the central force in the state.