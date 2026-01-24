Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

BJP-ruled city civic body fines party; case registered over flex boards during PM's Kerala visit

Based on a complaint filed by the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation secretary, the Cantonment police registered a case against BJP district president Karamana Jayan late on Friday, an official said.
Last Updated : 24 January 2026, 08:35 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 January 2026, 08:35 IST
India NewsBJPKeralaIndian Politics

Follow us on :

Follow Us