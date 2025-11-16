<p>Thiruvananthapuram: Booth level officers (BLOs) involved in Special Intensive Revision of electoral roll in Kerala will strike work on Monday in protest over the death of a BLO by suicide allegedly due to work pressure.</p><p>An action council of state government employees and teachers serving as BLOs made the call for the strike. Protest marches will be taken out to chief electoral office in Thiruvananthapuram and all district collectorates, said a statement from the action council.</p>.Kerala Govt school teachers come to rescue of student, mother forced out of house; Minister lauds effort