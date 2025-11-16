Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
×
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

Booth Level Officers to strike work on Monday in Kerala over a BLO's suicide

An action council of state government employees and teachers serving as BLOs made the call for the strike.
Last Updated : 16 November 2025, 15:30 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 November 2025, 15:30 IST
Kerala Newsspecial intensive revision

Follow us on :

Follow Us