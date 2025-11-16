<p>Chennai: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tamil-nadu">Tamil Nadu</a> Deputy Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/udhayanidhi-stalin">Udhayanidhi Stalin</a> on Sunday appealed to DMK workers to stay vigilant about the ongoing SIR exercise in the state.</p><p>He urged the partymen to take up intensive field work in the coming days to ensure that the DMK forms the government for the seventh time after the 2026 Assembly polls.</p><p>"You should stay vigilant about the ongoing Special Intensive Revision. Another 40-45 days are there to go for completion of this exercise. You must ensure that the details of a genuine voter do not get deleted, and fake voter names should not be added during the exercise," he said.</p><p>Participating at the valedictory ceremony of DMK 75 '(Arivu Thiruvizha) Knowledge Festival' which was inaugurated by Chief Minister M K Stalin on November 8, Udhayanidhi claimed it was for the first time a political party has conducted such an event on politics.</p>.TVK holds protest against SIR across Tamil Nadu.<p>The event was organised by DMK Youth Wing and held at Valluvar Kottam in the city.</p><p>"Normally, at a book fair, you tend to see separate sections, like cookery, science among others. But in this book fair, you get all the necessary details about politics," he said.</p><p>Taking a dig at the opposition AIADMK, he said, "This fair encourages DMK partymen to understand about Tamil Nadu politics and history of political leaders. Whereas opposition parties like AIADMK do not conduct such events as they fear that their partymen would become intellectual and will have knowledge about politics."</p><p>He said the 'Knowledge Festival' was successful as more than 20,000 people visited during the last 9 days.</p><p>Later, in a social media post, Udhayanidhi shared some of the images of the event and added that as per the instructions of the CM, the festival will be held annually in an even more exemplary manner.</p><p>Meanwhile, an official release said the chief minister visited some of the stalls in the fair on Sunday. He spent about two and a half hours and interacted with the students, book publishers and writers who were present.</p><p>The CM purchased 63 books on various topics, including 'Dravidian movement', history, literature, the release said.</p><p>Later, in a social media post, Stalin congratulated Udhayanidhi for successfully conducting the event.</p><p>"Upon seeing the compilation of speeches given by Anna (Dravidian stalwart and former Chief Minister C N Annadurai) in the Parliament titled 'Carry on, but remember', I was amazed that the warning given by our leader Anna is relevant even today," he said.</p><p>"My compliments once again to DMK Youth Wing brethren for successfully conducting this event. May this Knowledge Festival continue in the years to come," he added.</p>