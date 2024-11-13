Home
Brisk polling in first 5 hours of Lok Sabha polls in Wayanad; 34.38% turnout till 12:30 pm

The election process, held amidst tight security arrangements, was primarily incident-free except for electronic voting machine (EVM) breakdowns reported in some booths of Wayanad and Chelakkara.
PTI
Last Updated : 13 November 2024, 08:10 IST

Published 13 November 2024, 04:58 IST
India NewsKeralaElection CommissionWayanadvotingBypolls

