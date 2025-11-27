Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

Calicut University exam repeats last year’s question paper

Except for the year, the paper's content was identical. The issue surfaced after students and teachers pointed out the repetition, the officials said.
Last Updated : 27 November 2025, 09:35 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 27 November 2025, 09:35 IST
KeralaTrendingInida NewsCalicut Universityquestion paper errors

Follow us on :

Follow Us