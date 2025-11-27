<p>Kozhikode (Kerala): A question paper for the Undergraduate Multi Disciplinary Course (MDC) examination held recently at <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/calicut-university">Calicut University</a> here was found to be a repeat of one used in a previous year’s exam, officials said on Thursday.</p>.<p>University authorities said the matter has come to their notice and will be placed before the Board of Studies for further decisions on the conduct of a fresh examination.</p>.<p>According to officials in the office of the Controller of Examinations, 'Art of Stress Management' exam for the first-semester of MDC Psychology held on November 25. The question paper for this exam was a repeat, they added.</p>.Lokayukta raids Karnatak University professor's residence, office.<p>Except for the year, the paper's content was identical. The issue surfaced after students and teachers pointed out the repetition, the officials said.</p>.<p>According to them, no formal complaint has been received so far. Officials said three sets of question papers are usually submitted by teachers, and one among them was a duplicate of last year’s exam.</p>.<p>It was not detected during the cross-checking process, they added. </p>