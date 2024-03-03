CBI probe demanded in Kerala student's death, Dean suspended

Meanwhile, the police reportedly recovered objects that were used to brutally assault Sidharth J S, second year student at College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences. The remand report of the accused, which came out today, also states the brutal assault on the accused for three days.



Though Sidharth was found hanging in the washroom of the university hostel on February 18, his parents raised suspicion that their son was murdered.



The university dean M K Narayanan, who was also the hostel warden, and assistant warden were placed under suspension by Kerala animal husbandry minister J Chinchu Rani, who is also pro-chancellor of the university accusing the two of lapses.



Narayanan however told a section of media that there was no lapse on his part. He also said that the deceased Sidharth could have complained to him about the harassment from seniors earlier itself.