Chiranjeevi announces contribution of Rs 1 crore to support Wayanad landslides victims

Chiranjeevi, in a post on X, expressed anguish over the loss of life due to the landslides.
PTI
Last Updated : 04 August 2024, 11:46 IST

Hyderabad: Mega star Chiranjeevi and his actor-son Ram Charan (of 'RRR' fame) on Sunday announced contribution of Rs one crore to support the victims of landslides in Wayanad district of Kerala.

Chiranjeevi, in a post on X, expressed anguish over the loss of life due to the landslides.

"Deeply distressed by the devastation and loss of hundreds of precious lives in Kerala due to nature’s fury in the last few days. My heart goes out to the victims of the Wayanad tragedy," he said.

"Charan and I together are contributing Rs 1 crore to the Kerala CM Relief Fund as a token of our support to the victims. My prayers for the recovery of all those in pain!," Chiranjeevi said.

Published 04 August 2024, 11:46 IST
