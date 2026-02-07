<p>Bengaluru: Bengaluru Electricity Supply Company Limited (Bescom) has organised a solar awareness camp and a loan mela to help residential consumers access loans to apply for rooftop solar initiatives. The camp has been organised in association with Canara Bank, C V Raman Nagar Branch, at the C V Raman Nagar Bus Stand. Inaugurated on Friday, the camp will continue on Saturday between 10 am and 6 pm.</p>.RCB's WPL win: Smriti Mandhana’s journey from personal setback to leading Bengaluru franchise to glory .<p>The central government, under the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana, provides subsidies for the installation of rooftop solar systems for residential consumers. The scheme supports citizens through subsidies and access to affordable loans, making solar energy adoption easier and more accessible. “In alignment with this national mission, Bescom has initiated focused and time-bound strategies to accelerate rooftop solar adoption among consumers,” Bescom said in a statement. Many consumers had earlier said that access to loans was a major concern in applying under the programme. Through the camp, Bescom has brought in financial institutions to help consumers access loans more easily.</p>