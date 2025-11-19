<p>Thiruvananthapuram: A motor accident claims tribunal in Kerala has ordered an insurance company to pay a compensation of Rs 1.15 crore to a nine-year-old girl who is in coma after a road accident, which happened in Chorod near Vadakara in February, 2024.</p><p>Drishana of Vadakara and her grandmother Puthalath Baby were knocked down by a car while crossing the road. While Baby died, Drishana was in a coma stage due to head injuries. Her financially weak family was struggling to meet the treatment expenses.</p>.Police identify vehicle involved in hit-and-run case in Kerala's Vadakara.<p>The car that hit the two were remaining untraced. It took almost a year for the police to trace the car and the driver who went abroad was later held.</p><p>The tribunal ordered the insurance company to deposit the compensation in Drishana's bank account and Rs 25 lakh out of it could be used for her immediate medical expenses.</p>