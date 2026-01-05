<p>Thiruvananthapuram: A two-day meeting of the Congress leadership in Kerala concluded with a call for top leaders unitedly facing the coming assembly elections with a target of returning to power in Kerala after ten years by winning 100 seats in the 140 member house.</p><p>The strict advice to party leaders to keep off from statements against the larger interest of the party assumed much significance as Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor was also present at the two day meeting.</p><p>Tharoor reaffirmed his loyalty to the Congress party as he told reporters after the meeting that he continues to remain basically as a Congress party member even as he used to make opinions on some issues.</p><p>AICC general secretary K C Venugopal said that the Congress party always wanted to make use of the contribution of valuable leaders like Tharoor. Tharoor was already advised by the party to be cautious while making statements, he added.</p>.'Peace cannot survive if majority remains silent spectators': Shashi Tharoor on attacks on Christian groups.<p>The leadership meeting finalised an approach paper for the assembly polls. It was decided to raise issues like the alleged sabotaging of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme and Sabrimala Ayyappa temple gold heist as key issues to attack the BJP and the CPM-led Left Democratic Front. The meeting evaluated that the political climate in Kerala is too favourable for the Congress-led United Democratic Front to win at least 90 seats. </p><p>Opposition leader V D Satheesan expressed hopes that before the elections some regional parties from the rival camps may join the UDF, which would make the UDF more strong. Talks in this regard were already progressing. He also cautioned that the CPM camps would try to trigger a narrative that infight was going on within the Congress.</p><p>Meanwhile, the Indian Union Muslim League, which is the second largest party in the UDF, has decided to seek more seats in the election. In the 2021 election IUML contested in 25 seats and won 15. </p>