<p>Kannur (Kerala): A court in this north Kerala district on Tuesday sentenced two men, including a CPI(M) candidate for the local body polls, to 10-year jail term for attempting to kill police officers by throwing bombs during a protest more than a decade ago.</p>.<p>V K Nishad, 35, a DYFI leader and the LDF candidate in Payyannur Municipality, and T C V Nandakumar, 35, from Annur, were handed a combined sentence of 20 years' rigorous imprisonment under several charges.</p>.<p>They were also fined Rs 2.5 lakh. However, the court ruled that serving 10 years will be enough for both.</p>.<p>The verdict was delivered by the Taliparamba Additional Sessions Court, a day after the court found the two guilty.</p>.<p>Two other accused -- A Mithun, 36, and K V Kripesh, 38 -- were acquitted.</p>.<p>The case relates to an incident on August 1, 2012, when crude bombs were allegedly hurled at police officers during a protest against the arrest of CPI(M) leader P Jayarajan.</p>.<p>He had been taken into custody in connection with the murder of MSF leader Shuhaib.</p>.<p>Nishad, who is the Payyannur Block Secretary of the DYFI and a sitting councillor from Karamele West, is contesting this year's elections from the Mottammal ward.</p>.<p>As the sentence had not been delivered when he filed his nomination, he faced no legal barrier to enter the fray.</p>.<p>To avoid a situation where the CPI(M) would be left without a candidate if Nishad were disqualified later, party worker M Harindran filed papers as a dummy candidate and has not withdrawn his nomination.</p>