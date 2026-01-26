<p>Even as the reports of the ruling Left alliance holding discussions with Congress MP <a href="https://google.com/search?q=shashi+tharoor+deccan+herald&rlz=1C1CHBF_enIN1109IN1109&oq=Shashi+Tharoor+de&gs_lcrp=EgZjaHJvbWUqBggAEEUYOzIGCAAQRRg7MgYIARBFGDkyBwgCEAAYgAQyBwgDEAAYgAQyBwgEEAAYgAQyBggFEEUYPDIGCAYQRRg8MgYIBxBFGDzSAQgxNDA4ajBqN6gCCLACAfEFOHEskEmx8LPxBThxLJBJsfCz&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8">Shashi Tharoor</a> has made the rounds, the MP on Monday said that he had seen those reports, however declined to comment on the issue.</p>.<p>Tharoor, who is currently attending a literature festival in Dubai, was approached by reporters seeking his response to the reports on Sunday.</p>.CPM trying to woo Shashi Tharoor?.<p>He said he saw the reports during his flight to Dubai and that it would not be appropriate to comment on such matters while being in a foreign country.</p>.<p>Speculation about the Thiruvananthapuram MP possibly switching to another political party surfaced following claims that he was upset over Congress leader Rahul Gandhi not adequately acknowledging him at a recent event in Kochi and over alleged repeated attempts by party leaders in the state to sideline him.</p>.<p>LDF convener T P Ramakrishnan on Sunday denied reports of any discussions with Tharoor.</p>.<p>However, he said the LDF and CPI(M) were ready to accept individuals, groups or parties that accepted the Left Front’s political stand. </p><p><em>With PTI inputs</em></p>