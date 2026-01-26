<p>European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Monday said "successful India makes the world more stable, prosperous and secure," as she witnessed the grand military parade and the cultural performances at Kartavya Path along with President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister <a href="https://google.com/search?q=narendra+modi+deccan+herald&rlz=1C1CHBF_enIN1109IN1109&oq=Narendra+Modi+de&gs_lcrp=EgZjaHJvbWUqBggAEEUYOzIGCAAQRRg7MgYIARBFGEAyBggCEEUYOTIHCAMQABiABDIHCAQQABiABDIGCAUQRRg8MgYIBhBFGDwyBggHEEUYPNIBCDEyMzdqMGo0qAIAsAIB&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8">Narendra Modi</a>.</p><p>This comes ahead of India-EU summit talks with PM Modi. The countries are expected to announce the conclusion of negotiations on the free trade agreement at the India-EU summit on January 27. </p><p>Costa and von der Leyen, accompanied by a high-powered delegation, will hold summit talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday.</p>.India, EU to announce conclusion of FTA negotiations on Jan 27.<p>von der Leyen, who is on three-day visit to India along with President of the European Council Antonio Costa, on Monday watched India's 77th Republic Day celebrations at the majestic Kartavya Path, joining a select group of global leaders to have graced the nation's biggest ceremonial event in last several decades.</p><p>She posted on X, "A successful India makes the world more stable, prosperous and secure. And we all benefit." </p><p>She added, it's an "honour of a lifetime".</p>.<p>It was the first time that two top leaders of the European Union (EU) attended India's Republic Day celebrations as chief guests.</p><p>A small EU military contingent also participated in the Republic Day parade.</p>