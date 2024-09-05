CPM under pressure to act on allegations against Pinarayi Vijayan's confidants

Thiruvananthapuram: While the CPM leadership in Kerala is under pressure to take action on the serious allegations against two confidants of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, the fresh developments have also triggered speculations that attempts to corner Vijayan is happening within the party.
The CPM state secretariat meeting scheduled to be held on Friday is likely to discuss the petition given by CPM-backed independent MLA P V Anvar to CPM state secretary M V Govindan raising serious allegations against the chief minister's political secretary P Sasi and ADGP (law and order) M R Ajithkumar.
Despite the serious allegations like tapping phones of ministers and working against CPM's interests, Vijayan continues to protect Sasi and Ajithkumar. Both were not removed from the key posts, even as a probe was ordered into the allegations raised by the MLA.
Apart from the MLA's petition to the CPM state secretary, several other left-front leaders have also raised criticisms against Sasi and Ajithkumar. The functioning of the home department had also reportedly come under criticism in the CPM's ongoing local level meetings. Hence the party leadership could not turn a blind eye to the criticisms.
There are also speculations that the ongoing developments are targeted at cornering Vijayan who has been widely accused of following a dictatorship approach in the party.
MLA Anvar's remark on Wednesday that Vijayan was made CM by the party and had not emerged as CM from his home could be considered as a strong message of the dissident groups within the party.
The CPM national leadership's silence on the fresh allegations against Vijayan's confidants is also considered to be a reflection of the resentment in the party towards Vijayan's approaches.
CPM central committee member E P Jayarajan, who was recently removed from the Left Democratic Front convener post, wasa confidant of Vijayan earlier. Those close to Jayarajan, who was a strong leader of the CPM's 'Kannur lobby', are also learnt to be upset that Vijayan did not back him.
Anti-incumbency against the Vijayan-led government as well as a series of allegations against Vijayan were considered to be key reasons for the setback for the left-front in the recent Lok Sabha polls. The party also openly admitted that it was losing its mass support.
Even then Vijayan continues with his adamant stature, which could prove costly for the party in the 2025 local body polls and 2026 Assembly polls, that too in the lone state where the party is now in power.
Published 05 September 2024, 14:55 IST