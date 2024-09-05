CPM under pressure to act on allegations against Pinarayi Vijayan's confidants

Thiruvananthapuram: While the CPM leadership in Kerala is under pressure to take action on the serious allegations against two confidants of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, the fresh developments have also triggered speculations that attempts to corner Vijayan is happening within the party.

The CPM state secretariat meeting scheduled to be held on Friday is likely to discuss the petition given by CPM-backed independent MLA P V Anvar to CPM state secretary M V Govindan raising serious allegations against the chief minister's political secretary P Sasi and ADGP (law and order) M R Ajithkumar.

Despite the serious allegations like tapping phones of ministers and working against CPM's interests, Vijayan continues to protect Sasi and Ajithkumar. Both were not removed from the key posts, even as a probe was ordered into the allegations raised by the MLA.