Daughter of late Congress leader Karunakaran rumoured to join BJP

Thiruvananthapuram: Padmaja Venugopal, daughter of late Kerala Chief Minister and Congress top leader K Karunakaran, is rumoured to join BJP.
As per reports, Padmaja is in talks with BJP leaders in Delhi and a formal decision might be announced soon. Though she made a social media post on Wednesday denying rumours in this regard, it was later removed. Senior Congress leaders were reportedly holding talks with her.
Padmaja, who is a member of Congress Political Affairs Committee in Kerala, had contested twice in Assembly polls and once in Lok Sabha polls. But she got defeated in all. Her elder brother K Muraleedharan is the sitting MP of Vadakara in Kozhikode and is likely to contest again.
Sources said that Padmaja was expecting a Rajya Sabha seat, which was not considered by the Congress. She was also unhappy that the work on the Karunakaran Foundation building in Thiruvananthapuram was getting delayed.
Congress is already facing much embarrassment over many leaders and workers joining BJP. Senior leader A K Antony's son Anil Antony who joined BJP last year, is now contesting as BJP candidate at Pathanamthitta in Kerala.
CPM has been campaigning that Congress and BJP are two sides of the same coin as many Congress leaders are joining BJP.
(Published 07 March 2024, 04:58 IST)