Daughter of late Congress leader Karunakaran rumoured to join BJP

Thiruvananthapuram: Padmaja Venugopal, daughter of late Kerala Chief Minister and Congress top leader K Karunakaran, is rumoured to join BJP.

As per reports, Padmaja is in talks with BJP leaders in Delhi and a formal decision might be announced soon. Though she made a social media post on Wednesday denying rumours in this regard, it was later removed. Senior Congress leaders were reportedly holding talks with her.

Padmaja, who is a member of Congress Political Affairs Committee in Kerala, had contested twice in Assembly polls and once in Lok Sabha polls. But she got defeated in all. Her elder brother K Muraleedharan is the sitting MP of Vadakara in Kozhikode and is likely to contest again.