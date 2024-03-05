Daya Bai may contest Lok Sabha polls to highlight plight of endosulfan victims in Kasargod

Thiruvananthapuram: Amidst the ongoing indefinite stir by endosulfan victims of Kasargod, renowned social activist Daya Bai revealed her plans to contest the Lok Sabha polls from the northern district of Kerala to highlight the plight of the endosulfan victims as well as the district's overall backwardness, particularly in healthcare.

Kasargod has been witnessing strong stir against a decision of Kerala government not to consider those born in endosulfan-affected areas after October 2011 as endosulfan victims. Despite assurances from the government, as many as 1,031 individuals with mental and physical deformities screened at a 2017 medical camp have not yet been included in the list.

It was during a channel discussion the other day that Daya Bai expressed her intention to become an elected representative herself, noting that current representatives have failed to address the issues faced by endosulfan victims.