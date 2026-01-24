<p>Thiruvananthapuram: Former DGP and newly elected Sasthamangalam councillor R Sreelekha on Saturday said that she had kept her distance from PM <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Narendra%20Modi">Narendra Modi </a>on-stage at the public meeting due to her long years of training and discipline not to approach a VVIP unless invited to do so.</p>.<p>The explanation from Sreelekha, also the state vice-president of the BJP, came following news reports that she had kept her distance from the PM, dissatisfied over not being appointed as the Mayor of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Kerala">Thiruvananthapuram</a> Corporation.</p>.<p>Rejecting such reports as "misleading", she, in a social media video post, said that politics was new for her, as for over 33 years, what she learnt and did was a police officer's duty.</p>.PM Modi holds massive road show in Thiruvananthapuram.<p>"For someone who has done a lot of VVIP duty, discipline is very important for me. So, I thought I should remain in the position I was given, as a party worker, when the PM arrived, and that is what I did.</p>.<p>"Probably due to the training I have received regarding not approaching unless invited, I kept to my seat. I thought it would not be right to go near the VVIP entrance through which the PM came and left, and therefore, I remained standing near my seat," she clarified.</p>.<p>She said that she saw TV news channels remark about it in a bad way.</p>.<p>"I would like to tell everyone not to be misled by such reports unnecessarily, as I am always with the BJP," she said.</p>.<p>Visuals on TV channels showed Sreelekha sitting in her seat in a far corner of the stage when the PM arrived, and she did not go near Modi to greet him like all the other leaders on-stage at the Putharikandam Maidan public meeting.</p>.<p>Later, she left the stage from the same corner where she was standing as the other leaders went to see off the PM.</p>.<p>Modi arrived in the state capital on Friday and launched several development projects, flagged off four trains in Kerala and also addressed a public gathering of party workers and supporters. </p>