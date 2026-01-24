<p>Mumbai: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/directorate-of-revenue-intelligence">Directorate of Revenue Intelligence</a> (DRI) has seized gold worth Rs 2.89 crore concealed in a meat grinder in a consignment couriered from Saudi Arabia at the International Courier Terminal here, an official said on Saturday.</p>.<p>Acting on a tip-off, the DRI's Mumbai Zonal team launched a search for a consignment, which was declared as containing a meat grinder, and on dismantling the machine, recovered 32 cut pieces of gold, the official said.</p>.DRI seizes drugs worth Rs 17.55 crore, 10 arrested.<p>He said that a total of 1.815 kg of gold worth Rs 2.89 crore was seized under the Customs Act.</p>.<p>The DRI also apprehended two persons who were to collect the consignment that had arrived from Riyadh and facilitate its clearance.</p>.<p>The accused duo had arranged for KYC documents of a particular firm to clear the smuggled gold from the courier terminal, the official said, adding that a further probe is underway. </p>