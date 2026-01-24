Menu
Mumbai: DRI seizes gold worth Rs 2.89 crore concealed in meat grinder

The official said that a total of 1.815 kg of gold worth Rs 2.89 crore was seized under the Customs Act.
Last Updated : 24 January 2026, 05:45 IST
Published 24 January 2026, 05:45 IST
India NewsMaharashtragold seizedDRI

