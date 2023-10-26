Differences in JD(S) in Kerala over future course of action

JD(S) is a coalition partner of the CPM-led LDF in Kerala. The prolonging indecision on future course of action by JD(S) has triggered allegations from Congress camp of CPM-BJP nexus in Kerala via JD(S).

Party veteran leader A Neelalohithadasan Nadar, who is a member of a four-member panel deputed by JD(S) to chalk out the future course of action, had openly said that the decision of Gowda to join BJP was not even discussed in the party, and hence, could not be considered as JD(S)' official stand.

Therefore, efforts need to be made to convene a national council of the party and reject Gowda's decision. He also rejected the suggestions to form a new party in Kerala, citing that those who took the decision violating party's stated policies should go out.

However, Kerala power minster K Krishnan Kutty, who is the lone JD(S) minister and one of the two MLAs of the party in Kerala, reiterated on Thursday that the Kerala unit should form a new party which will be detached from the Gowda-led JD(S).

Sources said that the two MLAs could be trying to avoid a confrontation with Gowda. They might as well are trying to reach a consensus within the party as a split could even lead to disqualification of the elected members. Hence, the party is treading cautiously.