Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

Doctor attacked by father of amoebic fever victim in Kerala's Thamarassery

Doctors in Kozhikode district go on lightning strike in protest against lack of protection to them
Last Updated : 08 October 2025, 12:41 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 October 2025, 12:41 IST
KeralaKerala NewsCrimedoctors strikeKozhikodedoctors

Follow us on :

Follow Us