Drama unfolds over CPI(M) leader M M Lawrence's mortal remains amid family dispute

Thiruvananthapuram: Dramatic scenes were witnessed over the mortal remains of veteran CPM leader M M Lawrence at the Ernakulam town hall in Kerala on Monday.

While Lawrance's sons wanted to handover the body to Kochi medical college hospital for study purposes, his daughter objected to it and even moved the High Court.

The HC directed the medical college principal to take a decision considering the norms. Attempts by Lawrence's daughter and her son to block the body from being taken to the medical college had led to tension.

The mortal remains of CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury who died on September 12 was handed over to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences by his family.

Lawrence, who was a former CPM central committee member, died on Saturday at the age of 95.

His son M L Sajeevan conveyed to the CPM leadership that Lawrence had expressed a wish to handover his mortal remains for medical studies. Based on that arrangements were being made to handover the body to the Kochi medical college on Monday.