ED issues fresh summons to Kerala's former finance minister Thomas Isaac in KIIFB masala bonds case

Kochi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued a fresh summons to senior Kerala CPI(M) leader Thomas Issac for questioning in a Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) case linked to a probe into the alleged violations in the financial dealings of Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) during his tenure as the finance minister in the previous LDF government, official sources said on Friday.

The 71-year-old politician has now been asked to depose at the agency office in Kochi on January 22, they said.

He was earlier called on January 12 but he did not turn up.

The central agency in December had informed the Kerala High Court that it had withdrawn the summons issued to Isaac.