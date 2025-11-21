Menu
ED searches residences of Ex-MLA P V Anvar, four others in loan misappropriation case in Kerala

The ED is probing a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) against Anvar (58), his driver Siyad, and three KFC officials — Abdul Manaf, T Mini and Muneer Ahamed.
Last Updated : 21 November 2025, 06:52 IST
Published 21 November 2025, 06:52 IST
