<p>Malappuram: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday raided the premises of former MLA P V Anvar and four others in this district in connection with the Kerala Financial Corporation (KFC) loan misappropriation case, officials said.</p>.<p>The ED is probing a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) against Anvar (58), his driver Siyad, and three KFC officials — Abdul Manaf, T Mini and Muneer Ahamed.</p>.ED raids in Jharkhand, West Bengal against coal mafia.<p>According to ED sources, the agency initiated the investigation after the Kerala Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) recently registered a corruption case related to loan misappropriation at the KFC Malappuram office.</p>.<p>Officials said that in 2015, KFC Malappuram sanctioned a loan of Rs 7.5 crore to Anvar’s driver Siyad for business purposes without properly assessing the collateral.</p>.<p>Within months, loan repayments came to a halt.</p>.<p>Later, two additional loans — Rs 3.05 crore and Rs 1.56 crore — were sanctioned to Anvar’s firm, PVR Developers, against the same collateral on which the Rs 7.5 crore loan had been granted earlier, an official said.</p>.<p>KFC incurred a total loss of Rs 22.30 crore due to the alleged loan misappropriation.</p>.<p>The ED began its raid at Anvar’s residence in Edavanna and at his business establishments, including an amusement park in the district, at around 7 am.</p>.<p>Simultaneous searches were also carried out at the residences of Siyad and the KFC officials, the official said.</p>.<p>Last month, the ED recorded the statement of Murugesh Narendran, the complainant in the VACB case.</p>.<p>Anvar, a former MLA from Nilambur, parted ways with the LDF following differences and later contested the Assembly by-election on an All India Trinamool Congress ticket early this year.</p>