JOIN US
IPL
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

Elderly couple found charred to death in Kerala's Pathanamthitta

The couple, aged 78 and 74, were living alone and it is suspected that it was a case of suicide, the police said.
Last Updated 11 April 2024, 06:08 IST

Follow Us

Pathanamthitta (Kerala): An elderly couple was found burnt to death in their home at Mallappally here on Thursday morning, police said.

The couple, aged 78 and 74, were living alone and it is suspected that it was a case of suicide, they said.

Neighbours noticed smoke coming from the house in the morning and when they broke open the doors, they found the couple burnt to death.

The gas cylinder was found to be open and is suspected to be the cause of the fire, police said.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 11 April 2024, 06:08 IST)
India NewsKeralaFireGas Cylinder

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT