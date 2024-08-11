Environmentalists up in arms at Wayanad over illegal activities damaging ecologically fragile land

Thiruvananthapuram: In view of the back to back natural calamities in Wayanad, environmentalists are launching a stir demanding strict action against illegal activities in the ecologically fragile land and due compensation to the victims of natural calamities.

The Wayanad Prakrithi Samrakshana Samathi (nature protection forum) is staging a day-long stir in front of the Wayanad district collectorate on August 13 raising these demands.