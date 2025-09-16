Environmentalists urge Kerala government to revoke 'unscientific' proposals to curb man-animal conflict

<p>Thiruvananthapuram: A forum of environmentalists has urged the Kerala government to revoke the proposed amendments to the Wildlife Protection Act citing that those were unscientific and unconstitutional.</p><p>Coexistence Collective Kerala, a forum of known ecologists and social scientists, pointed out that the amendments were drafted without holding any scientific studies on the reasons for man-animal conflicts. Such moves could only result in aggravating man-animal conflicts. Moreover, the proposed amendments were also against earlier court orders. </p><p>According to a statement of the collective, no scientific studies or consultations with experts were done for preparing the amendments. Even the opinion of the Chief Wildlife Warden, who is the statutory authority on such matters, was not sought. </p><p>The provision to immediately kill wild animals that attack human beings could be widely misused and even bypass the safeguards for wild animals prescribed in the law. Empowering states to declare animals as vermin could lead to mass killing of endangered species owing to political pressures. </p>.120 exotic wild animals seized at Mumbai airport, two held.<p>The amendments were also initiated by ignoring scientific research that found that habitat destruction, quarrying, deforestation and unregulated land use were the key reasons for man-animal conflicts to increase, the collective said. </p><p>The collective also pointed out that the proposed amendments were against a High Court observation in 2024 that the powers to decide on darting or killing a wild animal vests solely with the chief wildlife warden under Section 11 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972 and district collectors have no authority to issue shoot orders against wild animals under section 133 of CrPC. </p><p>Moreover, since the proposed amendments are a breach of both the central Wildlife Protect Act and the Constitution, it could be struck down by the court in a judicial review.</p><p>The collective members said that the provisions in the bills would set wrong precedence. Hence the government should revoke the draft bill and initiate scientific solutions that protect both human beings and wildlife.</p>