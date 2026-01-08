Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

Exemptions given to linguistic minorities in Kerala Malayalam bill

As per section seven of the bill, exemptions have been given to Kannada and Tamil linguistic minorities in communications with the state government offices.
Last Updated : 08 January 2026, 15:43 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 January 2026, 15:43 IST
India NewsKerala

Follow us on :

Follow Us