Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

Fake website offering Sabarimala guest house facility detected, probe launched

According to police, the website came to light when searches on Google for rooms available for booking at Sabarimala were conducted.
Last Updated : 29 November 2025, 05:54 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 29 November 2025, 05:54 IST
KeralaCrimeSabarimalaIndia Nees

Follow us on :

Follow Us