Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

Firefighting efforts intensify aboard Singapore vessel after explosion off Kerala coast

The firefighting efforts, focused on the ship's forward cargo holds, are being led by Indian Coast Guard ships Samudra Prahari and Samarth.
PTI
Last Updated : 12 June 2025, 08:18 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 June 2025, 08:18 IST
India NewsKeralaSingapore

Follow us on :

Follow Us