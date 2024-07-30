First batch of medicine for treat amoebic meningoencephalitis received by Kerala govt

Only 11 people worldwide have recovered from amoebic meningoencephalitis, Kerala Health Minister Veena George had said on July 22 after the first patient -- the 14-year-old boy -- recovered from the disease.The medicine, given to the state government free-of-cost by UAE-based doctor-turned-entrepreneur and VPS Healthcare founder Shamsheer Vayalil, was imported from Germany. In a statement, issued by hospital group VPS Healthcare, George was quoted as saying, "When the cases were recently reported in Kerala, we consulted with the central government, and identified Miltefosine as a crucial drug. However, its availability in India is very limited." "Thanks to the support of Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil and VPS Healthcare, this essential medicine has been handed over to the (state) government," she said.