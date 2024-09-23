First case of Mpox emergency strain confirmed in India

New Delhi: The Union Health Ministry on Monday confirmed India’s first case of Mpox clade1b virus – the emergency strain announced by the WHO – in a 38 year old patient in Kerala, who tested positive last week.

This is also South Asia’s first recorded case of the emergency strain, which has so far been reported from six countries in Africa and two outside.

A ministry official said Mpox clade1B was detected in the patient from Malappuram district who had recently returned from the United Arab Emirates. The previous case detected in India was a non-emergency strain.

The Kerala patient is stable, the official said, noting "this was the first case of the current strain that led to the World Health Organisation declaring Mpox a public health emergency last month for a second time".