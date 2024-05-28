Home
Fisherman dies after boat capsizes off Kerala coast

According to police, the incident occurred early today when Abraham and three other fishermen were returning to the shore after catching fish.
PTI
Last Updated : 28 May 2024, 05:12 IST
Thiruvananthapuram: A fisherman died after his boat capsized mid-sea due to high tidal waves off the coast of Muthalapozhi near here on Tuesday.

Abraham (57) hails from the lighthouse area in Anchuthengu.

According to police, the incident occurred early today when Abraham and three other fishermen were returning to the shore after catching fish.

Though they were rushed to a nearby taluk hospital, Abraham's life could not be saved.

The others were undergoing treatment at a government hospital, they added.

Published 28 May 2024, 05:12 IST
