Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

Five people killed in road accident in Kerala

The accident occurred around 11 pm on Tuesday.
PTI
Last Updated : 23 October 2024, 05:50 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 October 2024, 05:50 IST
India NewsKeralaAccident

Follow us on :

Follow Us