Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

Five-year-old boy electrocuted by decorative LED lights at home in Kerala's Kannur

According to the police, the family had decorated the front portion of the house with LED bulbs as part of a celebration.
Last Updated : 29 August 2025, 10:00 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 29 August 2025, 10:00 IST
India NewsKeralaelectrocution

Follow us on :

Follow Us