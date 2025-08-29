<p>Kannur: A five-year-old boy died of electrocution after coming into contact with decorative LED bulbs at his house in Kolari near Mattannur here a day ago, police said on Friday.</p>.<p>The deceased was identified as Muhayudeen, police said.</p>.<p>According to the police, the family had decorated the front portion of the house with LED bulbs as part of a celebration.</p>.<p>The sit-out area was enclosed with steel grills, and while playing there, Muhayudeen accidentally touched one of the bulbs, suffering an electric shock, a police officer said.</p>.Kerala forest minister's niece, her husband found dead; police launch probe.<p>He collapsed immediately and fell unconscious.</p>.<p>His mother and sister, who were sitting nearby, sought help from relatives and rushed him to a hospital in Koothuparamba, but he succumbed to his injuries.</p>.<p>Mattannur police, after a preliminary inquiry, decided not to register a case, as the cause of death was confirmed to be an accidental incident and also considering the age of the child, a police official said.</p>.<p>The body was handed over to the relatives on Friday after completing all legal formalities.</p>.<p>Muhayudeen’s father, who works abroad, is expected to reach home soon, police added. </p>