india
kerala

Five-year-old dies after falling under wheels of Kerala temple chariot

The child was rushed to a nearby hospital by her parents and the police but could not be saved.
Last Updated 25 March 2024, 05:24 IST

Kollam: A five-year-old child succumbed to her injuries last night after she was crushed under the wheels of a ceremonial chariot during the annual festival at the famous Kottankulangara temple, police said.

Police said Kshetra, daughter of a Chavara-resident couple, lost her life when she accidently fell under the big tyres of the ceremonial chariot which is pulled by the believers.

"The accident happened at around 11.30 pm on Sunday. She came to the temple along with her parents," police said.

A case has been registered in connection with the incident, police added.

Police said that the incident happened in an open field where the chariot was being pulled.

"Sometimes children also pull the rope tied to the chariot. It seems like she fell accidently," police said.

The child was rushed to a nearby hospital by her parents and the police but could not be saved.

(Published 25 March 2024, 05:24 IST)
