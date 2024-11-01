Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

Fresh revelation on BJP's alleged hawala deals in Kerala polls puts CPI(M) on the defensive too

In a damage control bid, CPM on Friday sought state and central agencies to reinvestigate the matter.
Arjun Raghunath
Last Updated : 01 November 2024, 09:44 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 November 2024, 09:44 IST
India NewsBJPKeralaIndian PoliticsCPI(M)Pinarayi Vijayan

Follow us on :

Follow Us