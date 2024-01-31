Genuine Ayyappa devotees didn't feel compelled to remove their sacred chains: Kerala Devaswom Minister

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Devaswom Minister K Radhakrishnan on Wednesday said genuine devotees of Lord Ayyappa didn't need to remove the sacred chain during the recently concluded Mandalam-Makaravilakku pilgrim season due to their alleged inability to offer prayers at Sabarimala.

He made this statement during the Question and Answer session in the State Assembly.

The Minister charged that only those falsely claiming devotion had resorted to such actions.

Hailing the interventions made by the police in regulating the unprecedented heavy rush at the hill shrine during the season, the Minister said if such restrictions had not been put in place, more issues would have been created at Sannidhanam, the temple complex.

He was answering a question raised by Congress Legislator M Vincent alleging that the annual pilgrimage season was 'miserable' for devotees this time and that 'unnecessary' restrictions were imposed upon by them by the police and the authorities.

There was a situation where even devotees had to remove their sacred chains before the Pandalam Sree Dharmashastha temple as they failed to get darshan, the opposition MLA further charged.