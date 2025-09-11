<p>Thiruvananthapuram: Amidst the row over the CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) government in Kerala organising Global Ayyappa conclave, the government is reportedly planning to organise a meet to discuss issues of minority communities too.</p><p>A section of media has reported that the meeting of representatives of minority community outfits will be held by the government soon to discuss the issues faced by the community as well as their demands.</p>.BJP trying to corner CPM over Ayyappa conclave; UDF to announce stand soon.<p>Government sources neither denied nor admitted the reports.</p><p>The state government was already facing much criticism over convening the Global Ayyappa conclave with critics accusing that a democratically elected government was holding a meeting of a specific community.</p><p>Even as petitions were filed at the Kerala High Court against conducting the Ayyappa conclave, the HC allowed the government to hold the event without causing any inconvenience to pilgrims.</p><p>The event is scheduled to be held on the banks of Pamba river at Sabarimala on September 20. Around 3,000 delegates from various states and countries are expected to attend the event which is being held with the stated aim of discussing the development plans of Sabarimala.</p>