Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

Global Ayyappa Conclave: Kerala govt plans meet of minority communities

Even as petitions were filed against conducting the conclave, the High Court allowed the government to hold the event without causing any inconvenience to pilgrims.
Last Updated : 11 September 2025, 15:22 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 September 2025, 15:22 IST
Kerala NewsHigh CourtLord Ayyappa

Follow us on :

Follow Us