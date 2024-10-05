Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

Gold, diamond ornaments stolen from Jnanpith laureate writer's house in Kerala

It is suspected that the crime took place between September 22 and 30, police said quoting the complaint.
PTI
Last Updated : 05 October 2024, 09:10 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 05 October 2024, 09:10 IST
India NewsKeralaCrime

Follow us on :

Follow Us