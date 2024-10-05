Gold, diamond ornaments stolen from Jnanpith laureate writer's house in Kerala

<p>Kozhikode (Kerala): Gold and diamond ornaments worth lakhs of rupees was stolen from the house of legendary writer and Jnanpith laureate M T Vasudevan Nair in this district, police said on Saturday.</p>.<p>A case was registered based on the complaint of the writer's wife on Friday.</p>.<p>It is suspected that the crime took place between September 22 and 30, police said quoting the complaint.</p>.<p>A police officer said around 26 sovereigns of gold and diamond ornaments were found stolen.</p>.Elephant scared during Telugu movie shoot runs into forest in Kerala, found 12hrs later.<p>"Good chains, bangles, earrings and diamond studded earrings and lockets were stolen," he said.</p>.<p>The family initially thought that the ornaments were kept in the bank locker and lodged the complaint later after finding that they were missing.</p>.<p>Besides the 91-year-old writer and his wife, some of their close relatives were also staying in the house.</p>.<p>Investigation is on, police added. </p>