<p>Kollam (Kerala): A headmistress of an aided school here was on Wednesday "denied entry" into the institution for wearing a churidar, officials said.</p>.<p>When the headmistress arrived at the school at around 9 am, the security staff stopped her from entering on the directions of the school manager, an official from the District Education Office (DEO) said.</p>.<p>She later called the police and was allowed into the school only after officers from the Kottarakara police station arrived.</p>.<p>Visuals broadcast on TV channels showed the headmistress sitting outside the school gate with a tray of eggs she had brought for the mid-day meals provided to students.</p>.<p>Police said the woman lodged a complaint, and her statement is being recorded.</p>.<p>The headmistress told a TV channel that the manager had previously instructed female teachers "not to wear churidars to school" and that she was denied entry for wearing one.</p>.<p>The manager has not commented on the incident.</p>.<p>Both police and DEO officials said the school manager has no authority to prevent the headmistress from entering the school.</p>.<p>A DEO official added that a government order permits the wearing of churidars—a tight-fitting trouser extending below the leg—in schools.</p>.<p>The official said details of the incident have been recorded and a report sent to the deputy director of education in this district. </p>