Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

Headmistress of aided school in Kerala's Kollam denied entry into institution for wearing churidar

She later called the police and was allowed into the school only after officers from the Kottarakara police station arrived.
Last Updated : 04 February 2026, 12:59 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 February 2026, 12:59 IST
India NewsKeralaKollam

Follow us on :

Follow Us