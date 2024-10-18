IAS officer faces ire over Kerala ADM's death

<p>Thiruvananthapuram: Kannur district collector Arun K Vijayan has come under scanner in connection with the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/kerala/kerala-government-official-found-dead-a-day-after-cpm-leaders-open-criticism-3232627">suicide of additional district magistrate </a>Naveen Babu.</p><p>It was learnt that the family of Naveen Babu has rejected the letter sent by the district collector condoling the death. </p><p>The collector is criticised for his silence during CPI(M) leader P P Divya's snubbing of Babu at the sent off meeting on Monday and it is also being alleged that the district collector had informed Divya about the function.</p>.CPM removes panchayat president accused of abetting Kerala official's suicide.<p>CITU leader Malayalapuzha Mohanan, who is close to Babu's family, alleged that the district collector initiated the sent off function even as Babu said that he did not want it. CPI(M) Pathanamthitta district secretary K P Udayabhanu said that Babu was said to be upset over the lack of intervention of the district collector.</p><p>Divya, who was accused of abetting the suicide, on Friday moved anticipatory bail petition in which she stated that the district collector invited her to the sent off meeting. </p><p>The IAS officer is yet to react to the allegations against him. There were also reports that he had sought a transfer from the post.</p><p>Meanwhile, the Congress alleged that the CPI(M) decided to remove Divya from Kannur panchayat president post as the by-elections were approaching. </p><p>Opposition leader V D Satheesan demanded stringent legal action against Divya. He also demanded that the role of the IAS officer should also be probed.</p>