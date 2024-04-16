'Irresponsible': Congress slams Kerala govt for exempting mid-day meal scheme from obtaining food safety licence

Thiruvananthapuram: The Congress in Kerala on Tuesday urged the state government to reverse its decision to exempt the mid-day meal scheme in state-run schools from obtaining the mandatory food safety licence.

The Congress termed as "irresponsible and objectionable" the order issued by the General Education Department not to conduct quality inspections in schools with regard to mid-day meals.

The opposition party also pointed out various incidents of food poisoning reported in state schools in recent times to raise its objection.