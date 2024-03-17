IUML, other Muslim organisations in Kerala to move ECI seeking change in Lok Sabha poll dates falling on Friday

IUML state general secretary P M A Salam told reporters on Saturday that the concern of the party would be taken up with the election commission.

Kerala is going to polls in the second-phase on April 26, a Friday. The first-phase of polling is also on Friday, April 19, in which Tamil Nadu will also vote.

IUML, which is a coalition partner of the Congress, is contesting in two sitting seats in Kerala and one in Tamil Nadu.

Meanwhile, some BJP leaders in Kerala flayed the concerns against conducting the polls on Fridays.