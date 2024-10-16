Kerala ADM's death: Resentment brewing in CPI(M)

<p>Thiruvananthapuram: Disenchantment is brewing within the CPI(M) against its Kannur district panchayat president P P Divya over the death of additional district magistrate Naveen Babu a day after her snubbing. The attempts of the party leadership to justify Divya is also facing criticism from various corners.</p><p>CPI(M) district leaders from Pathanamthitta, which is also Babu's home town, reiterated on Wednesday that he was an officer with high integrity and sought action against Divya. </p><p>While Divya is yet to react to the allegations, Youth Congress and BJP staged protest in front of Divya's house on Wednesday. Officials of the state revenue department also staged a protest today.</p>.Senior official death: Kerala Human Rights Commission initiates case.<p>Congress and BJP alleged that the petrol pump application for which Babu was pressurised by Divya to issue NOC was a benami investment of her husband and some CPI(M) leaders of the district. BJP also sent a petition to Union minister of petroleum Suresh Gopi urging that the petrol pump should not be given permission.</p><p>Even as Babu's brother filed a police petition seeking a probe into the matters that led to Babu's death, the Kannur town police that registered a case for unnatural death was yet to arraign anyone. The Kerala State Human Rights Commission <em>suo moto</em> registered a case and sought a report from the district administration and police.</p><p>CPI(M) Pathanamthitta district secretary K P Udayabhanu told a section of media on Wednesday that they knew Babu for years and he was an officer with high level of integrity. The open snubbing of the officer by Divya was an immature act. He also said that he had taken up the matter with the party state leadership and sought action.</p><p>The open reaction of the CPI(M) local leaders backing Babu came even when party senior leader and Kannur district secretary M V Jayarajan tried to justify that Divya might have mentioned about some general complaints and not specifically targeted Babu. </p><p>Babu's body was brought to his home town Pathanamthitta on Wednesday. CPI(M) leaders including M V Jayarajan accompanied the body of Babu who hailed from a traditional party family.</p><p>Funeral will be performed on Thursday after paying homage at Pathanamthitta district collectorate where Babu was supposed to join as deputy collector on Tuesday on being transferred from Kannur.</p>