<p>Thiruvananthapuram: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kerala-assembly">Kerala Assembly</a> on Wednesday passed a resolution urging the central government to stop its alleged "neglect towards the state and to accept its rightful demands".</p>.<p>The resolution moved by Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pinarayi-vijayan">Pinarayi Vijayan</a> was passed by the House in the absence of the Congress-led UDF opposition.</p>.<p>The CM, while reading out the resolution, said that the Union government was "neglecting" Kerala's needs and was "discriminating" against it.</p>.<p>He said this was evident from the fact that there was no mention in the Union Budget about setting up an AIIMS or implementing a high-speed rail corridor in Kerala, both of which are needed in the state.</p>.<p>Vijayan also claimed that the central government was imposing financial restrictions on the state and cutting short the funds it rightfully deserved.</p>.<p>The Union government also did not provide the necessary financial assistance for the rehabilitation of the disaster-hit areas of Wayanad, the CM alleged.</p>