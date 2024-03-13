Kerala BJP demands sedition case against Congress MP over Pulwama remark

Thiruvananthapuram: A statement by Congress MP Anto Antony alleging that Pulwama attack was staged by the BJP government at the centre has sparked controversy, with the BJP Kerala leadership demanding that a sedition case be filed against Anto.

Anto, who is contesting for the fourth time in a row to the Lok Sabha from Pathanamthitta in Kerala, said on Wednesday that the BJP won the last Lok Sabha election by sacrificing the lives of 42 jawans in Pulwama. He added that the then Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Satya Pal Malik, himself had said that the Pulwama attack was staged, and the government was responsible for it.