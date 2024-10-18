Home
Kerala bypolls: Political heat rises in Palakkad as CPI(M) fields Congress dissident P Sarin

BJP is yet to announce the candidate for Palakkad. CPI(M)'s decision to field Congress rebel has further brightened BJP's hopes.
Arjun Raghunath
Last Updated : 18 October 2024, 16:44 IST

Published 18 October 2024, 16:44 IST
India NewsKeralaIndian PoliticsPalakkad

