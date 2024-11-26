Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

Kerala church calls for eco-friendly Christmas celebrations

The ecological commission of the church has made the initiative with the theme, Christmas with all creation.
Arjun Raghunath
Last Updated : 26 November 2024, 13:01 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 November 2024, 13:01 IST
KeralaKerala NewschurchChristmas celebrations

Follow us on :

Follow Us