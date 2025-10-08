<p>Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pinarayi-vijayan">Pinarayi Vijayan</a> on Wednesday accused the UDF-led opposition of creating a "smokescreen" over the Sabarimala gold-plating issue and said the government is not scared of any such attempts.</p><p>He alleged that the Congress-led front was afraid of facts, and that is why they were continuously disrupting Assembly proceedings and reluctant to give a notice to discuss the matter in the House.</p><p>The CM made the remarks in the Assembly when the session resumed after a brief break following a scuffle that broke in the Well of the House between UDF MLAs and watch-and-ward personnel during the question hour.</p><p>The opposition legislators exchanged heated words with ruling party members during the question hour.</p>.Unruly scenes in Kerala Assembly over Sabarimala gold missing row.<p>The UDF members have been disrupting the House proceedings since Monday, seeking the resignation of Devaswom minister V N Vasavan over alleged irregularities linked to the reduced weight of gold-plated coverings on 'Dwarapalaka' idols at the Sabarimala temple.</p><p>Vijayan said the Left government has never protected any wrongdoers and has the precedence of taking stringent action against anyone who commits wrong.</p><p>"The opposition is trying to create a smokescreen. It's very easy for them. Because they have their own means and systems for the same," he said.</p><p>Stating that the government is not scared of any such smokescreen, the CM said it was ready to present the facts.</p><p>He alleged that the opposition were not raising the matter in the House, as they were afraid of facts and discussions.</p><p>Vijayan further said the High Court has already directed the formulation of an SIT to probe the allegations pertaining to gold plating in Sabarimala.</p><p>"As per the direction of the High Court, a law and order ADGP-rank official is carrying out the probe. That investigation will be completed in an impeccable manner. If there's a culprit, not a single offender will escape," he said.</p>.Gold-plated claddings not removed for repair during my tenure: Ex-president of TDB.<p>The CM also vehemently criticised the opposition members for continuously disrupting the House proceedings and said the protesters blocking the Speaker's view by raising a banner was unprecedented.</p><p>He accused some UDF members of "assaulting" watch-and-ward personnel, including women.</p><p>The veteran alleged that a woman watch-and-ward member was pushed away by a UDF member and such assaults were carried out by misusing the privilege of the House.</p><p>"Such attacks are humiliating, utterly cruel and condemnable," Vijayan added.</p><p>Before the CM's address, the UDF opposition boycotted the House proceedings.</p><p>The Kerala High Court on Monday directed the formation of an SIT to investigate alleged irregularities related to the reduced weight of gold-clad copper plates of the guardian deity idols at Sabarimala. The weight reduction was revealed during the proceedings in court in connection with the claddings being again sent for gold-plating this year, but without informing the High Court.</p><p>During the proceedings, it was found that when the claddings were last taken out of the Lord Ayyappa shrine for gold-plating in 2019, there was a reduction in their weight by around 4.5 kg, which had not been reported by the Devaswom officials.</p><p>Last week, the court had ordered a comprehensive inventory of all valuables, including gold, at the Sabarimala temple under the supervision of retired Justice K T Sankaran.</p>